Before a shipyard initiates any build, it’s absolutely critical that every little detail has been ironed out. If not, some aspects of the construction might be irreversible or drastic changes can delay completion significantly. As such, the latest twin-hull 80 delivered by VisionF Yachts could have been just another lavish project at the start but turned into a whimsical surprise just before delivery.

Reports confirm this catamaran is the fourth and last in the series as the company will no longer accept commissions for the 80 moving forward. Hence, it’s somewhat fitting that they are closing out this chapter with a pink luxury vessel guaranteed to leave a lasting impact on whoever catches sight of it out at sea.

And here we thought the yachting scene was already out of surprises for the remainder of 2023. In stark contrast to the stealthy third hull, the bright rosy exterior is sure to pop against the natural shades of the waters and sky surrounding it. VisionF Yachts did not drop the name, but the client is in the tech business.

We can’t say for certain if this was a personal preference or perhaps a publicity stunt tied to the overwhelmingly successful Barbie movie which came out several months ago. According to the VisionF Yachts executive Ali Tanir, “I am very happy to take part even at the delivery stage of this project, she is unique in many ways.”

The aluminum 80-footer owes its striking cosmetic characteristic to London-based Thurstan Design. Even the interiors are chromatically curated to match, albeit in varying hues. Supplying the furniture are the likes of Farrow & Ball, Crate & Barrel, Rove Concepts, Moro, Paola Lenti, and Kravet. Meanwhile, the rest of the pieces are in-house works from VisionF.

It can accommodate up to eight guests across four lavish suites. Moreover, there are plenty of spaces for entertainment and socializing aboard this 80 catamaran. Propulsion is supplied by two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines to push it up to speeds of 18 knots.

Images courtesy of VisionF