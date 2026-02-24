Murphy beds, the inflatable ones, and even sofa beds are often the bed of choice when there’s limited bedroom space. But the former can take up an entire wall space, inflatables are time-consuming, and the latter are uncomfortable on the back. Croatian designer Luka Buljan presented a far better alternative: a ROLL bed, which as its name implies, rolls into a wooden box for compact storage.

It’s a full-size furniture that stores into itself, or as the designer described it, transforms into the size of a TV cabinet. It utilizes a patent pending mechanism that allows the bed, along with the mattress covered in a thin sheet, to fold and unfold in and out of storage at a press of a button.

The ROLL bed runs on an electric motor system powered by either a wall socket or rechargeable battery. It comes fully assembled right out of the box and features a reinforced cantilevered aluminum frame with soft-close actuation. Meanwhile, its base structure is a durable and sturdy honeycomb cardboard.

The mattress in this bed is made with layered polyurethane foam consists of three layers. It has a 4″ base support for spinal alignment, a 2″ pressure-relieving memory foam, and a 400-gsm knit outer surface.

The foam features a fine-cell structure for breathability and moisture control. This way, it stays well-ventilated even when in storage. The mattress underwent a year of multiple rolling and unrolling to ensure it can handle multiple rolls without tearing.

The result is a durable and strong mattress that unfolds in as fast as 30 seconds. The ROLL bed comes with wheels for portability and is available in twin and queen sizes and in different finishes.

Images courtesy of Luka Buljan