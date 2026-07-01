The cultural impact of Ian Fleming’s James Bond cannot be understated. For years, the suave British spy has become a role model for guys all over the world. He and his exploits may be purely fictional, yet fans with deep pockets can come close to his lifestyle. For $85 million, the appropriately named Villa Skyfall can be yours.

This listing is by Douglas Elliman with Senada Adzem as the designated point of contact. We’re looking at a sprawling estate at about 2.5 acres with a lavish single-story structure that spans approximately 22,436 square feet. Meanwhile, the architectural execution of this opulent abode is by Prestige Design Homes’ Aldo Stark.

“Villa Skyfall stands as a singular achievement in residential artistry. Here, visionary architecture, lavish amenities, world-class craftsmanship, and the finest materials converge to create a legacy property of rare distinction,” reads the description. The exact location is 16121 Quiet Vis Cir, within Stone Creek Ranch in Delray Beach.

Overall, there are nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms (two of which are half baths). Living in “Billionaire’s Row” has its perks, such as safety, privacy, and a dwelling inspired by the 007 franchise. Every aspect of the blueprint showcases premium construction materials and spaces with an artisanal motif.

These include Zegna Grigio marble, Calacatta Picasso marble, Verdi Alpi marble, Macassar ebony, and Brazilian Guyana wood, among others. Also, there’s a rotating vehicle display module to show off your favorite ride — likely an Aston Martin. Ditch the cinema as a 309-inch microLED display with immersive audio outclasses most movie theaters.

“At the heart of Villa Skyfall is a distinctive architectural language, where contemporary maximalism and botanical-inspired artistry converge to create an immersive dialogue between sculptural form and natural beauty,” as indicated by the official description.

Images courtesy of Daniel Petroni/Douglas Elliman