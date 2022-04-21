Villa Positano looks straight out of an estate in Italy because of its expansive waterfront land. But it is just in Coconut Grove, Florida, one of the 26 estates within the gated beachfront community of the prestigious Camp Biscayne.

The villa is flocked with towering oak trees, palms, lush landscaping, large bodies of water, and sits on 300 feet of waterfront. It even has a private boat slip and 180-degree views of Sailboat Bay. Its natural surrounding scenery evokes a sense of peace and calmness. This is how Elena Bluntzer of One Sotheby’s International Realty described the estate. Its “lifestyle is that of pure serenity in a natural, native Coconut Grove hammock.”

Villa Positano boasts 10,220-square-foot of space, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three levels of terraces. Owner and developer Ernst Swietelsky wanted to recreate his family’s country villa on a lake south of Salzburg, Austria. Thus, he turned to architects Portuondo and Perotti to build this magnificent home at 3080 Munroe Drive.

The property has both European and Caribbean touches including the 30-feet coffered ceilings, a Romanesque-style atrium, and Jerusalem stone floors in all the living areas. There are also mahogany floors in the bedrooms and offices. Meanwhile, 12-foot-wide terraces for each level and floor-to-ceiling windows and doors add a Caribbean flair. The glazed walls also give future owners uninterrupted views of the amazing scenery.

Moreover, every room in Villa Positano looks out to the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay. The views even go as far as downtown Miami and the nearby marina. The bay is also visible from the landscaped backyard, where there are sheltered porches, courtyards, a gazebo, and a large pool. The property boasts a chef’s kitchen, a gym, an elevator, and indoor and outdoor dining.

Images courtesy of One Sotheby’s International Realty