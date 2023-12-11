Architect Chad Oppenheim is selling his Miami home at 1500 W 23rd St., Miami Beach, Florida, called Villa Allegra for a cool $33 million. He initially bought the Sunset Island III lot in 2001 for $1 million and spent $5 million to build what it is today, a tropical-modern mansion surrounded by gardens and lush natural vegetation.

The starchitect again shelled another $6 million to renovate the property during the pandemic. He incorporated a palette of soft creams and pinky beiges set against a backdrop of organic shapes and natural materials such as walnut and sandstone.

Villa Allegra caters to Oppenheim’s commitment to sustainability and it relies on cross-ventilation instead of air conditioning. It also uses solar power for the pool and hot water supply. Outside is a rain-fed reflection pool near the front door and out back is an 80 linear feet of water frontage.

This mansion boasts 6,011 square feet of living space on 0.321 acres. It hosts six beds, seven baths, a library/media room with a secret bookcase door, and a 25-foot tall outdoor shower. The primary suite has its own travertine terrace with a soaking tub and seating area.

Meanwhile, the grounds of Villa Allegra has a swimming pool and a couple of boat docks that can accommodate water toys and yachts up to 75 feet. This waterfront property transcends style and “celebrates the perfection of proportion, scale, materiality, and detail.” It “embodies the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility. From the grandeur of the living spaces to intimate alcoves, every corner reflects Oppenheim’s style that blurs the line between classical and contemporary.”

Images courtesy of Official Partners