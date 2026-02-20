Carbon fiber is known for its lightweight strength, durability, and temperature tolerance, making it ideal for various technical and tactical applications. In this case, Ryfined Gear put carbon fiber front and center in its design for the Slice fixed blade.

This gear means serious business, whether used indoors or outdoors. It boasts carbon fiber for the handle and blade sheath. The Magna Sheath offers snappy blade action and gives a satisfying click with every sheath.

CNC-Machined from a solid block of carbon fiber, the sheath uses strategically placed strong N52 magnets for a snappy and fidget-worthy action. The magnets ensure the sheath covers the blade securely and safely in place when not in use. This means each deployment of the Slice is purpose driven.

Meanwhile, the ergonomically-shaped carbon fiber handle includes a grip tape and jimping for enhanced grip comfort and control. It also has a finger guard for protection and an oversized lanyard hole for a paracord and a pocket clip.

Moreover, Slice has two oversized screws on the handle to ensure zero blade play. The screws hold the blade securely in place so it doesn’t slip or budge with every movement. They also allow for seamless blade swaps using the included 2mm allen key.

Speaking of the blade, this EDC knife supports a wide variety of blades approximately sized at 2 inches long. These include hawkbill blades and hooked blades, but it’s advisable to use Stanley NO1992 blades.

Slice is compact and lightweight, with a handle that spans just 2.5″ long and a weight at merely 31 grams (sheath included). It offers various carrying options: as a necklace, clipped to the pocket, or hang to a bag, for quick and easy access.

