Where are you headed this summer? While some of us are stuck at work, others are lucky enough to take a break and have some fun. Since most are likely hitting the beach, lake, and other recreational bodies of water, they’ll need an accessory that matches the mood. We recommend the VERO x ADPT Workhorse Limited Edition.

Most timekeeping instruments designed for prolonged exposure to moisture are typically endowed with classic colorways. These are often classic metal tones, which can give off a serious vibe. To express the more vibrant side of the season, this collaborative timepiece takes an existing silhouette and decks it out in an exclusive chromatic combo.

The VERO x ADPT Workhorse Limited Edition touts a steel case that measures 44.5mm x 49.5mm x 15.5mm. It comes with a layer of Cerakote in aqua alongside bits of white, yellow, and fuchsia to denote that it is a special version. The tonal pushers are contrasted by the silvery sheen of the oversized steel crowns and lugs.

Wire bullhorns add another level of protection from bumps and drops. Underneath its sapphire crystal is a white outer ring with indications in fuchsia and aqua. It frames the aqua dial with Arabic numeral hour markers and a dimpled minute track. The VERO x ADPT Workhorse Limited Edition sports white hours and minutes hands, while the seconds hand is in yellow.

At first glance, it is easy to miss. However, keen-eyed watch enthusiasts will notice the destro placement of its pushers and crown. The VERO x ADPT Workhorse Limited Edition is powered by a Miyota 62S1 quartz chronograph movement. Lastly, we have a white/black nylon fabric strap with a Velcro closure system.

Images courtesy of VERO Watches