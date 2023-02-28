Why do coaches insist on using a Velocity-Based Training Device as Vitruve’s? As a coach, you always look for ways to optimize your athletes’ training to achieve the best results possible. That’s when a Velocity Based Training device comes into the stage. It is an approach to strength and conditioning that can help you achieve your goals.

Using a VBT device like Vitruve’s, you can measure and track your athletes’ performance in real time, allowing you to tailor their workouts to their needs.

This will increase the athlete’s speed and power output during strength and conditioning exercises.

In addition, this allows coaches and trainers to adjust loads and volumes in real-time to create personalized training programs for athletes. By the way, this device is also useful for injury prevention, as it helps athletes avoid overtraining and reduces the risk of injury.

How does the Vitruve device work?

The Vitruve VBT Device is an easy-to-use system that allows coaches to measure and track the velocity of an athlete’s lifts in real-time. The device is lightweight and portable, making it easy to use in various training settings.

With this device, you can train entire teams and gather data to help you identify trends and patterns in your athletes’ performance. This will allow coaches to adjust training programs and make data-driven decisions to help their athletes achieve their goals.

The Benefits of the Vitruve device

One of the biggest advantages of VBT is that it allows you to individualize training based on an athlete’s specific needs. You can monitor an athlete’s performance. So, you can adjust the training program to match their strengths and weaknesses. This not only helps to optimize their results but also reduces the risk of injuries.

Another advantage of this device is that it tracks an athlete’s progress over time. As a coach, you can help your athletes achieve their highest performance level.

Building an Effective Circuit Training Workout with a Vitruve device

You can create a circuit training workout tailored to each athlete’s needs using this device. Let’s look at some tips for building an effective circuit training workout using Virtruve:

Determine the correct load for each exercise based on the athlete’s velocity profile.

Choose exercises that target the muscle groups and movement patterns that are most important for your sport.

Create a circuit with 4-6 exercises lasting 20-30 minutes.

Incorporate a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups and movement patterns.

Use the Vitruve system to monitor each athlete’s performance in real-time, adjusting the training program as needed.

By following these tips, you can build an effective circuit training workout that will help your athletes achieve their highest performance level. And with the Vitruve VBT Device, you can monitor and track their progress, making adjustments to help them reach their goals.

This device gives coaches an effective approach to training that can help athletes improve their speed, power, and overall athletic performance. You can create personalized training programs by incorporating this device into your circuit training workouts. This will help your athletes achieve their goals and avoid injury in the long run.