Folks who love to skateboard are familiar with Vans for its rugged footwear and apparel designed for their choice of recreation. The activity is now considered a sport and even debuted as an event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. After years of supplying products for skaters, the brand is now catering to thrill-seekers of another kind with the UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2.

The name is certainly a mouthful, but it’s probably a gimmick to promote what could be its new lineup. Vans did not specifically call it one, this might be their first-ever outdoor-ready shoes to hit the market. As the manufacturer points out, “The UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2 is the continuation of this purpose-built, adventure-based mindset.”

There you have it. they’re hinting that you can do more than just skateboard in any weather with these rugged boots on. Nonetheless, we can’t help but wonder regarding their choice of materials for its construction. Everybody knows that suede does not play well with moisture, but there’s an abundance of it on the upper.

You have it on the vamp, eyestays, and overlays, which won’t last long under constant exposure to the elements. On the other hand, Vans claims the suede, textiles, and synthetics of the UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2 are water repellent. Only time will tell if they are indeed. Breathable GORE-TEX membranes ensure everything inside is dry and ventilated.

Aside from breathability, additional comfort comes from the zonal Primaloft insulation. You’ll find it on the toe, tongue, and collar to keep your feet warm. Next are the EVA foam sockliner and UltraCrush EVA midsole. Finally, the UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2 touts remarkable traction and grip from the All-Trac rubber compound of its outsole.

Images courtesy of Vans