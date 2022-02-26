It’s always a bummer when you’re in the middle of a great game or sport and you just have to stop because of some unseen circumstance. Take for instance a ripped shoe. Vans know the value of great footwear, especially when engaged in a particular sport or hobby. The brand is known for its skateboard shoes, although they’ve also since ventured into other sportswear like the Vans Ultra Range XO MTE-1.

It boasts a modern low-profile with sneaker-like comfort so you feel light on your feet. Plus, it has a leather and synthetic textile blend upper with breathable Primaloft insulation to keep the soles dry and warm. It is super water-resistant thanks to HydroGuard Wrap that prevents splashes and puddles from entering around the shoe and over the toe. This way you can brave a rain-soaked or snowy commute.

The Vans Ultra Range XO MTE-1 even comes with an upgraded UltraCush EVA midsole with a TPU heel cradle for optimum cushioning and a lightweight carry. Not to mention it uses a single-density OrthoLite sockliner so it feels soft to the skin and prevents hotspots or skin rubbing. It even has a padded tongue and collar for added cushion, comfort, and warmth.

As with other sneakers, the toe box also comes in handy. This pair offers maximum protection with an overbuilt toe box to protect your toes or nails from accidental bumps, especially when walking in the dark.

The Vans Ultra Range XO MTE-1 features a robust, durable, and all-conditions rubber outsole with reverse waffle lugs for superior grip or next-level traction on any terrain. Meanwhile, a pull tab makes it easy to put on and off.

Images courtesy of Vans