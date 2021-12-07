Don’t get caught in the cold with your feet exposed to the chilly elements. Keeping your feet warm outdoors requires a reliable pair of footwear. One that ensures your soles stay toasty and comfortable with each step. Take for instance the Vans Slip Hiker LX.

This bootie-style gear boasts features that keep your feet warm and on the ground during slippery conditions. It has quilted nylon upper for warmth and an outsole that provides great grip and traction. The upper works its way from the toe to the cuff for optimum warmth coverage with an adjustable toggle on the cuff to help secure the shoes around your feet and keep water out. The no-lace system also makes it easy to slip the shoes on and off especially when you’re in a rush.

The Vans Slip Hiker LX looks like a pair of comfortable puffer mules but one that you can actually wear outside. It even has UltraCush EVA foam for the insoles for all-day comfort. Meanwhile, a three-piece sole keeps your bum off the ground. It comprises a speckled midsole, a heel clip, and a heavy-lugged outsole.

This mid-cut boot comes in two colorways: in “Marshmallow” upper with all-logo print paired with blue and black accents. The other is in a plain black upper with orange accents. Both come with a speckled midsole. Regardless of color, the Vans Slip Hiker LX provides optimum warmth and comfort for a day out in the cold while on a quick errand run or walk with friends.

Images courtesy of Vans