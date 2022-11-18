Have you finally decided to get into the cycling craze which has been growing over the years? Maybe you’re just eager to add a fun form of workout into your daily routine for fitness. Apart from regular bicycles, e-bikes have been surging in popularity for quite some time now. We’ve featured and even tested many models, yet VANPOWERS BIKE offers the latest City Vanture with some unique attributes.

This is the company’s first road bike and they’re going all-out to deliver exceptional performance and comfort. It’s perhaps one of the coolest e-bikes you can grab at the moment, and we’ll go more into detail in a bit as to why. What you need to know first is that it started out as a crowdfunding project which was a success and is ready to order for those interested.

Ordering Your City Vanture

As we said before, with its campaign fully funded, this e-bike is available for purchase. Pick from five colorways to suit your taste: Infinite Silver, Shining Black, Chalk Blue, Ruby, and Neon Purple. Once you have that down, the next option is to choose whether to have it pre-assembled or not. If you’re like us and enjoy a rewarding challenge, pick the latter.

What follows is the country where you want to have it shipped. For now, they cater to markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Keep in mind that depending on the region, there are some slight differences in specifications due to local regulations. Still, it’s not exactly a dealbreaker in our opinion.

Before checking out, make sure to pick the add-ons and accessories for your City Vanture. There’s a huge selection to consider so take your time. We suggest the spare battery, phone mount, rear cargo rack, and lock to get started. Deliveries should take anywhere between three to seven days.

Getting To Know The City Vanture

For those who ordered their two-wheeler pre-assembled, expect a bigger box. Meanwhile, the rest who went with the full DIY experience should receive s slightly smaller package instead. Documentation, instructions, parts, and the necessary tools are included to piece together the electric bicycle. Everything is numbered and the directions are easy enough to follow.

According to VANPOWERS BIKE, this pedelec boasts a frame alignment tolerance of less than 1 mm. In contrast, most bicycles in the same range as the City Vanture are normally observed to have as high as 7 mm. If you’ve played with LEGO bricks before, the parts somewhat interlock in a similar fashion.

The manufacturer likens this to a mortise and tenon type of wood joinery technique albeit with the aid of nuts and bolts to hold everything securely afterward. Once everything is all put together properly, there’s practically no rattling or creaking whatsoever.

This gives you confidence that this is one structurally sound e-bike. Aesthetically, the City Vanture flaunts a clean design with its sporty aerodynamic outline. The cables are threaded through assigned cutouts so as not to restrict your range of movement.

If you’re still on the fence about it, VANPOWERS BIKE offers test rides in California. Nonetheless, your purchase comes with a 30-day return/refund policy. Hence, give this model a shot and if it doesn’t meet your discerning expectations, there are always others from their lineup that just might impress.

Technical Details Of The E-Bike

If you’ve been reading up to this point, then it’s likely you’re already leaning toward ordering one. It’s time we discuss the specifics of what the City Vanture brings to the table. The fully assembled frame is crafted out of aluminum alloy and measures 21 inches. It’s outfitted with 27.5” double-wall aluminum alloy rims shod in 700C x 28C Kenda tires. Tektro HD-M285 levers and Hydraulic brakes provide reliable stopping power when needed.

Up next are the aluminum alloy front fork, Promax aluminum alloy handlebars, Promax aluminum alloy seat post, Brown Justek Urban saddle/Black Selle Royal saddle, and Wellgo pedals. VANPOWERS BIKE equips the e-bike with a Gates CDX chainwheel and Gates CDN belt drive for longer maintenance-free rides.

Its rear-mounted hub motor is rated at 36V 350W for the U.S., while its at 36V 250W for the E.U. and U.K. Powering its electronics is a 36V 7Ah LG lithium-ion battery integrated into the downtube. The charging port is protected by a rubber cap and is located close to the head tube. A full charge should last anywhere between 50-80 miles.

The cockpit of the City Vanture holds a TFT color LCD display for telemetry, battery level, ride modes, and more. It’s bright enough to see even under direct sunlight and is IP66 waterproof as well. Depending on how much pedal assistance you need, the thumb controls make it easy to switch from Off, Eco, Normal, Tour, Power, and Boost.

Our Takeaway

VANPOWERS BIKE positions the City Vanture as an ideal e-bike for the urban commuter. The craftsmanship and build quality are remarkable for the price point, which offers great value for the buyer. The addition of a suspension system and lighting systems would have made it even better. Still, there’s a lot to like here. With the rising costs of fuel and concerns regarding climate change, it’s time we consider greener means of transport.

However, if there are certain functions and capabilities you need, VANPOWERS BIKE also offers other models. The Seine should appeal to fans of retro silhouettes, while the Manidae is a fat-tire eMTB, and then there’s the Commuter. Ultimately, the City Vanture is quiet, responsive, and lightweight. It can support riders 5’8” to 6’ 3” in height and a maximum load of up to 265 lbs. Thus, gear up, hop on, and have fun.

Order Now