For those who want to splurge on the finer things in life, owning a luxurious ship is a way to go. If lavish mansions, fancy cars, and private jets are not enough, a show of pure extravagance on the water is maybe what you need. Nevertheless, not everyone prefers the massive size of a superyacht. Therefore, this is where the VanDutch 40.2 steps in to overpower your senses. This is a striking vessel that flaunts elegance all around and we can’t wait to talk about what it offers.

Starting off with the numbers, this beauty is 40’ 11” inches long. As for the beam and draft, these measure 11’ 1” and 2’ 10” respectively. This watercraft has room for 10 passengers, which is great for a small intimate cruise or party. As the name implies, the 40.2 is a follow-up of the VanDutch 40 which came out about a decade ago.

According to sources, naval architect Frank Mulder deserves credit for the striking design of the original. In fact, it was the star of the show at the French Riviera at the time. Moreover, celebrities were also on board watching the F1 Grand Prix during the Monaco Boat Show. As a tribute, 164 examples were built followed by the 40.2 close to the end of 2019.

Notable features of the VanDutch 40.2 include a spacious deck, a sun pad, a mid-ship lounge, and more. SilverTech provides the upholstery, while the Esthec Nautical decking sports a pleasing light gray. If it gets too hot, the automated Bimini top should provide cool shade. Another option is to head below deck and enjoy the creature comforts it offers.

Images courtesy of VanDutch