Last Updated March 12, 2021

Best 32 V-Neck T-Shirts

When it comes to men’s clothing, the V-neck t-shirt is often overlooked as being nothing more than just an undergarment, something to laze around in at home, or to be worn as part of your mundane daily schedule doing nothing too important.

Well, we’re here to bring back some love for one of the most underrated garments in men’s clothing. The t-shirt is more than something practical and can indeed be a big part of a fashionable look whenever you head out. Sure, they will always need to be a part of a complete look but usually, they are just as important as anything else in pulling it off.

Would a denim jean jacket look any better than it would with anything else other than a V-neck- t-shirt underneath it? How about those distressed jeans, wouldn’t a quality V-neck complete that fashionable and stylish look you’re trying to achieve?

So, ready to see what trusty V-neck t-shirt can bring when it’s done right and designed and manufactured to a high quality? Then check out our favorite V-neck t-shirts for men right now!

Top Picks

Budget Choice

Original Penguin Slim-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt

Perhaps a little unfair to some others as this is a 3-pack but then again, you’re getting three high-quality V-neck t-shirts for the price of one of some others.

Premium Choice

Hugo Boss Short Sleeve ‘Teevn’ V-Neck

We don’t think that there can be many arguments that in terms of premium quality and premium price, that there are many that can touch the Boss!

Editor's Choice

Alternative Men’s Boss V-Neck T-Shirt

An impressive mix of comfort, quality craftsmanship, price, and style, it’s the Alternate V-neck t-shirt that ultimately scoops becoming the Editor’s Choice.

BEST V-NECK T-SHIRTS

1

Lucky Brand Men’s Venice Burnout V Neck Tee

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Starting off our tour of the most stylish, affordable, and top-quality guys V-neck t-shirts are these highly desirable tees from Lucky Brand. Made from a polyester and cotton mix, these fit perfectly and offer up extremely impressive comfort levels.

Quality is the name of the game with this line which you might be able to tell from their fairly expensive price tag however, there can be no complaints about the workmanship and the overall quality of these machine washable V-neck t-shirts. 

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Nylon
2

Calvin Klein Men’s Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

There is a big reason why many consider Calvin Klein to be one of the leading menswear brands in America and across the world, they make durable, comfortable, and great looking clothes. While they’re considered a pretty big label as well, they always make sure that they do not price themselves out of the reach of the average Joe.

This particular short sleeve V-neck t-shirt is made from 100% high quality which ensures that you experience no itching and with a variety of colors to choose from, we’re sure that there will be something from everyone in this range.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
3

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic Fit V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Are there many logos as famous as the Polo when it comes to menswear? It is the kind of logo that men all over the world are willing to pay a few extra bucks to have on the left side of their chest. That is not to say that their clothes are always expensive though as this classic fit V-neck t-shirt for men shows.

In fact, these offer great value for money and would be ideal for those of you with broad shoulders and some shapely biceps due to the incorporated quarter-sleeve cut. Quality 100% cotton is the material used for this stylish design and while these t-shirts are machine washable, we suggest avoiding the drier.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
4

A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

You get what you pay for and usually, that means high-quality comfort and fit when it comes to the Armani Exchange range of V-neck t-shirts for men. Of course, you also get a very stylish design that not only looks fantastic whichever of the colors you choose but will also hold up very well in the washing machine.

What we particularly liked was the soft feel of the fabric used and would have no trouble recommending these to be worn alongside some similarly comfortable jeans.

Specs

  • Material Cotton/Elastane
5

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Just because a t-shirt is a t-shirt, it doesn’t mean that we should always be happy to just wear any cheap product. Sure, they are often used as undershirts and are hardly seen but sometimes it’s just nice to wear something so simple that has been made to the highest of quality.

Seriously, once you’ve worn a top-notch V-neck once, you’ll find it impossible to ever thrown on some of the cheap guff that you did before. This fantastic V-neck t-shirt from Tommy Hilfiger is a prime example. Made from a soft and comfortable material and a regular fit, once you put it on, you’ll instantly feel the difference between good and bad quality.

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Cotton/Viscose
6

Velvet by Graham & Spencer V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Graham & Spencer has been churning quality clothing for both men and women for decades now. It all began in 1997 with fashionable designer t-shirts and here they are again going back to their routes with another release that is full of style, comfort, and quality construction.

As an American brand that has grown fast in the past couple of decades, you can be sure that you’re going to get the premium quality that this label is renowned for. We found their t-shirt to fit fantastically well, to be ultra-soft to the touch, and smart casual in design.

Specs

  • Material Cotton/Polyester
7

Original Penguin Men’s Bing V-Neck Tee

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

When you want a quality V-neck t-shirt, you often have to pay decent money for it but if there was one that was more than worth that extra investment, it would have to be this one from Original Penguin.

This is a slim fit that will fit snugly around the chest, arms, and waist while ensuring that there is no itching and just pure comfort. Pair this with some slim fit jeans or chinos and you’re pretty much there with a solid stylish look for the day.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
8

Lee Men’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Lee is always going to be around whenever there is a ‘best of’ list of casual men’s clothing so we’re sure you’re not surprised to see their short sleeve V-neck t-shirt on our list. Known for quality at an affordable price, Lee has once again brought us something that will look fantastic and feel super comfortable at the same time.

You can also count on Lee to produce clothing that is durable and more than able to cope with being machine-washed. With plenty of different colors to pick from, you could even double or triple up on your order so that you have plenty of options.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
9

Goodthreads Men’s Short-Sleeve V-Neck Pocket T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

You can count on Goodthreads to bring a fresh yet dashing look to something as simple as a V-neck t-shirt. There’s a multitude of designs and colors to choose from with each of them providing a soft and comfortable feel and the top-quality manufacturing that you’d expect from such a popular brand.

Featuring a ribbed V-neck, this suede t-shirt has short sleeves, a chest pocket, and is made from only the best quality cotton around. We found the fit to be quite snug but were impressed with the overall design and quality.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
10

Calvin Klein Men’s Pima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

You can always count on Calvin Klein to deliver when it comes to stylish, trendy, and comfortable menswear. In terms of quality and materials used they also consistently score higher than most and that is why we love their men’s Pima cotton V-neck t-shirt.

This particular t-shirt has a contrasting design across the neck and shoulders which further adds to its appeal and you can always count on their famous logo on the chest to attract some admiring glances too. A Pima cotton construction is what delivers the ultimate in comfort, however, and this for us is the major selling point of this t-shirt.

Specs

  • Material Pima Cotton
11

True Religion Men’s V-Neck Tee

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Slim fit is all the rage these days which is fine as long as you don’t have the beer belly that a few of us at Mensgear have. If a tighter fit is something that you prefer from your V-neck t-shirt, then this tee from True Religion is one you might want to look at.

You only have red and blue to choose from in terms of colors but we liked both of them, to be honest. Another selling point for us was the wide and deep V-neck collar which adds to the appeal of this 100% cotton t-shirt.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
12

Nautica Men Slim Fit V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Another of the popular V-neck t-shirts for men in the Mensgear office is definitely this slim-fit design from Nautica. Available in five different colors and made from 100% handpicked cotton, this is a tee that will have you both looking great and feeling comfortable at the same.

Nautica is known for the consistent quality that they deliver and once again this is evident in their exceptional range of V-neck t-shirts. Being a slim-fit you should expect that it will be quite snug but as long as you get your sizing right, you’ll find that it fits perfectly.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
13

Michael Kors Men’s Linen Blend Lightweight V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

As one of the premium designer offerings on our list, this V-neck from Michael Kor’s is certainly one that you can count on to add a stylish touch to your current wardrobe. Made from a lightweight linen and cotton combination, this is the perfect regular fit V-neck t-shirt for those hot summer months where you want to look fantastic but also allow your body to breathe.

Quartz Mélange, Neptune Mélange, and Opal Mélange are the three colors variants available and we at Mensgear cannot decide which of the three of them that we like the best. They all look and feel fantastic while we found the fit to be pretty close to perfection.

Specs

  • Material Linen/Cotton
14

Hurley Staple V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Basic black is a color that will always suit a top-quality V-neck but even if you wanted something a little brighter, you’ll find it in this range of V-neck t-shirts from Hurley. Comfort is the name of the game with this particular line and most of this comes down to the superior construction and the premium cotton material that will have you basking in itch-free comfort all day long.

Reasonably priced as well, this t-shirt represents some of the better value that you’ll find among our many reviews. The fit was a tiny bit on the tight side for us but admittedly we’d been out on the beers the night before.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
15

Lacoste Men’s Fine Stripe Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Lacoste is another name that has a good reputation when it comes to quality menswear at a decent price and this 100% cotton shirt is further evidence of this. Suitable to be worn alone or underneath a lightweight sweater or jacket, this classic fit V-neck t-shirt offers comfort, style, and a good fit.

Machine washable, this t-shirt is available in three attractive colors and sports the classic v-neck and the famous Lacoste crocodile logo. The price will depend largely on the size and while it’s far from the cheapest t-shirt around, it falls somewhere in the middle of what we’ve reviewed so far.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
16

Under Armour Men’s Siphon Short Sleeve V-Neck

Need a good quality V-neck t-shirt for your vigorous workouts down the gym? Then the Siphon from Under Armor is one that you should be given plenty of consideration to. Designed to provide a better stretch in four directions and sporting a sew-free construction that will minimize chaffing, you’re never going to enjoy a more comfortable t-shirt when working out.

Other big benefits include the shirt using anti-odor technology and having the ability to wick away any sweat. All in all, a fantastic V-neck t-shirt – even if you didn’t want to wear it down the gym. 

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Nylon
17

Columbia Men’s Thistletown Park V-Neck

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Prefer a shirt that will become a trusty companion when enjoying outdoor activities? Then the moisture wicking Thistletown Park V-neck tee from Columbia is the one for you. Designed to keep you dry and free from sweat, this t-shirt also provides UPF 15 sun protection for those extra sunny days when your spending your time outdoors.

Delivering more than just substance, the Thistletown Park will also add plenty of class to your getup and should you approve of one color, you’ll have a further fifteen to consider adding to your collection.

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Cotton
18

Original Penguin Men’s Slim Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (Multipack)

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Featuring for the second time in our list of the best V-neck t-shirts for men is Original Penguin and once again they have provided some excellent value. For your money, you’ll not be getting one, or two t-shirts but three. You’ll get one each of blue, white, and grey which will give you plenty of options the next time you’re planning your look for the day.

We cannot argue with the 100% cotton construction either as this provides pure comfort and while the designs are fairly simple, it’s the fit of these slim-fit shirts that really impresses us.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
19

Robert Graham Men’s Traveler Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

How about these for some bright and cheerful colors from Robert Graham? Some might say that you have to be brave to wear yellow or pink but if you can manage to stump up the guts, you’ll be mightily impressed at how you look.

In terms of comfort levels, these are very high which you might come to expect given the higher than average cost of these V-neck t-shirts. Summing up though, if you have the money to spend, you would certainly be getting a very high-quality cotton-blend t-shirt for that money.

Specs

  • Material Cotton/Modal
20

Ralph Lauren Polo Men’s Comfort V-Neck T-Shirt (3-Pack)

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Many of us in the Men’s Gear offices grew up wearing Ralph Lauren Polo shirts so this is both a blast to the past for us. It also shows that we were likely trendsetters if they’re still massively popular today.

None of us can remember being lucky enough to pick up a 3-pack at this kind of price though, so perhaps we’ve been done somewhere along the line. That said, these are soft and as comfortable as anything else you will find and the quality in terms of design and stitching is at the standard you come to expect from such a major brand.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
21

DKNY Glacier Grey Men’s Small Colorblock V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Delivering a dash of bold styling that only DKNY knows how this short sleeve V-neck t-shirt will be a welcome addition to any guys wardrobe. Sporty in design but complete in comfort, the cotton blends and double stitching used in the construction of this two-tone regular fit t-shirt will ensure that you never experience irritation around the neckline.

We have very few complaints with the only one being that we wish they had more than just one color scheme to choose from.

Specs

  • Material Cotton Blend
22

Hugo Boss Men’s Short Sleeve ‘Teevn’ V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Hugo Boss always adds a stamp of class that nobody else can get close to. They manage to make anything they design look a few levels above anything else on the market and as soon as you see the superior quality of their menswear, you can just see why they cost a bomb to buy.

This V-neck t-shirt is another fine example of this as it takes just one look and feels to realize that you are getting the very best in design, materials, and construction. We do advise that you pay close attention to the washing and ironing instructions for this masterpiece, however, as it will take plenty of care to keep it looking as fantastic as it does.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
23

Alternative Men’s Boss V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

V-neck t-shirts don’t all have to be plain one-color offerings despite many preferring them to be. We actually like to wear something a little different and for us, this Alternative Men’s Boss V-Neck T-Shirt is one that fits the bill.

The striped design is certainly pleasing on the eye but it’s the tri-blend of materials that has to be behind why the tee feels so soft and comfortable. As an all-rounder, the Alternative is definitely one of our favorite t-shirts that we’ve reviewed today.

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Cotton/Rayon
24

Nautica Men’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Cotton T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Appearing for the second time in our best 32 men’s V-neck t-shirts is Nautica and its fairly obvious to see why. Classic fit and made from 100% cotton, Nautica has managed to transform the usual underdog of the t-shirt into a real contender in the fashion stakes.

While the bold Nautica graphic on the front really brings a bit of style it’s the comfort that is what really attracted us to this tee. The cotton construction has been performed to a high standard and they have the sizing spot on as they fit like a glove.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
25

Puma Iconic V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

If you’re more into sporty activewear than your traditional smart and casual V-neck, then Puma is one of the labels you’ll probably want to check out. They are iconic giants of the sportswear industry so it’s quite fitting that they’ve decided to call this particular tee the Puma Iconic.

As you would expect from such a large brand, comfort levels are out of this world and the quality of construction will ensure that this t-shirt will last a good few years if well looked after. We have to admit that it’s a little on the pricey side though.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
26

Calvin Klein Men’s Short Sleeve V-neck T-Shirt with Pocket

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

As a fashion label, you can only say that you have made it when you appear at least three times in the same buying guide on Mensgear! Of course, if anyone was going to do it, it was going to be them and we have to say that this is probably the favorite of the three of their V-neck tees that we’ve listed here.

As you might expect, comfort levels are amazing which is down to the quality craftsmanship that has obviously gone into the shirt. Furthermore, have you ever had a bad word to say about the design of a Calvin Klein t-shit? No neither have we and this looks great, especially the contrasting pocket.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
27

Volcom Men’s Heather Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Volcom is another hugely popular American brand of men’s activewear and it’s easy to see why if you’ve ever worn their stuff before. Known for their young and active styles and for the ultimate comfort levels that their clothing ranges bring, you’d be foolish to not even consider checking out their range of heather Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee’s.

What we particularly like is the double stitching that can be found on the neck, shoulder, and arms as this ensures a good fit that doesn’t stretch out. It has to be said that their many color options are also pretty tempting too.

Specs

  • Material Cotton/Polyester
28

Emporio Armani 2-Pack Men’s V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Emporio Armani has always been a sharp designer label that brings clean lines and fresh ideas to the table each and every time. There is no doubt that anyone sporting one of these t-shirts is going to look fresh, smart, and probably smug.

The great thing about this deal is that you’re not only getting one high-quality Emporio Armani t-shirt for your money, but you’re also getting two. Black and white are the different colors you’re getting with both looking great no matter what else you decide to wear with them.

Specs

  • Material Cotton/Elastane
29

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Striped V-Neck T-Shirts

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Top quality doesn’t always have to come at a big cost and this is the Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt is a good example of that. Made from 100% cotton, and in an attractive and comfortable design, this twin pack provides exceptional value for money.

Sure, these are not what you might call branded but the quality is very impressive and the feel of the cotton construction is softer than many more expensive tees on our list.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
30

Superdry Men’s Orange Label Vintage V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

As we come closer to finishing up our list of the best men’s V-neck t-shirts, we have this simple yet well-made tee from Superdry for you to look at. Machine washable and made from 100% cotton. This black t-shirt fits well, has short sleeves, and is due to that total cotton construction, is impressively comfortable.

If you’re into stripes or patterns, this probably won’t be for you but overall this t-shirt represents some pretty decent value for money when you consider the quality workmanship and materials that have been used.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
31

Rebel Canyon Young Men’s Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

Aimed more at the younger generation (and at those of you that still believe your part of the younger generation), the Rebel Canyon Young Men’s Tri-Blend T-Shirt is still worthy of a place on our list. Why? Because it comes in at a respectable price, it features a ribbed V-neck collar, and it’s constructed of a comfortable but flexible Tri-Blend of materials.

All in all, this is V-neck t-shirt offers good value for money and if you like what Rebel Canyon has done here with their vintage styles, you’re more than likely going to enjoy their full range of casual menswear as well. 

Specs

  • Material Polyester/Cotton/Rayon
32

Gildan Softstyle G64V V-Neck T-Shirt

Editors Rating

  
  
  
  
  

While there are some great designer brands that we’ve reviewed in this article, sometimes even budget brands such as the Canadian Gildan are worth a look too when trying to find a good mix of value and quality.

Their G64V Softstyle V-neck t-shirt impresses in both style and comfort and the quality workmanship that is on display is also something to admire. You won’t get the same street cred as you would wearing a Hugo Boss but you’ll get just as much shelf life without paying a premium price.

Specs

  • Material Cotton
Shirt & Simple

We dare you to try on any of the above and not tell us that you immediately feel the difference in terms of both comfort and style compared to the cheap V-neck t-shirts that you currently have stuffed in your drawers back home. It’s always nice to look our best no matter what we’re doing and while the t-shirt is often seen as nothing more than comfort clothing for when you’re dossing around at home, it’s about time that they’re taking a little bit more seriously.

If you’re looking for something to wear one of these high-quality V-neck t-shirts, you could always find something in our list of the best men’s tactical pants!

