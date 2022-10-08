We really must hand it to URWERK when it comes to crazy complications that blow other timepieces away. Just when you thought they could not push the boundaries of watchmaking further, its reveal of the UR-120 proves naysayers wrong. What it’s doing here is taking the iconic in-house satellite system and adding even more sophistication.

Many of its previous models present a stunning way to tell time. Instead of your typical three-hand movement that points at the hours, minutes, and seconds, it uses something else entirely. Now, the UR-120 introduces another fancy mechanism that is sure to impress those who see it in action.

While the timekeeping concept is similar, the additional mechanical flair is a sight to behold. As each of the satellite hours makes its way around the dial, two halves split and turn. Before it reaches the minute indicator to the right, both sections converge to display the succeeding hour.

The engineering behind the gears to maintain its orientation is certainly impressive. The case is crafted out of titanium and steel with a matte finish. The URWERK UR-120 measures 47mm x 44mm x 15.8mm and holds a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on each end.

Inside the UR-120 is URWERK’s 32-jewel UR-20.01 self-winding caliber with a Swiss lever escapement. It beats at a frequency of 4 Hz; 28,800 vph and boasts a 48-hour power reserve. Its construction features materials like gray PVD brass, titanium, anodized aluminum, black PVD rhodium, beryllium copper, and ARCAP.

You can find the two-position winding crown at the top of the case. URWERK ships the UR-120 with a black calfskin leather strap that sports a synthetic fiber-like embossed pattern on the topside. It securely fastens to your wrist via a titanium pin buckle closure system.

Images courtesy of URWERK