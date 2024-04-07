Sci-fi fanatics are extremely likely to splurge their hard-earned money on something extravagant when it’s related to a popular franchise. Surprisingly, it need not be officially licensed to pique their interest. As long as the craftsmanship is beyond standard and iconic elements are intact, it’s almost guaranteed to find an audience. For instance, let’s take URWERK’s SpaceTime Blade as it evokes Star Wars.

This is by no means a collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and Disney. The latter is already raking in big bucks with its Savi’s Workshop Handbuilt Lightsabers attraction at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks. Meanwhile, fans can clearly why the SpaceTime Blade is comparable to a certain fictional melee weapon.

URWERK Founder and Chief Designer states, “Scientific instruments such as telescopes and microscopes, as well as clock, were traditionally made in bronze. The SpaceTime Blade draws its inspiration from such instruments, while incorporating aesthetic codes from the world of science-fiction.”

With that out of the way, this bad boy stands a little over five feet and weighs a hefty 44 lbs. The base resembles the hilt of a lightsaber, while the glass tube housing its digital indices represents the energy blade that emanates from the power source below.

The SpaceTime Blade displays the hours, minutes, seconds, 1/10th of a second, 1/100th of a second, and the date. UWERK even adds spatial indications to depict the “earth’s rotation and revolution” in kilometers. It would make a fancy addition to elevate the decor of any geek’s room

Each Arabic numeral from zero to nine is formed by a 0.1 mm thick steel cathode with a total of 88 parts for each bulb. UWERK is building only 33 examples of the SpaceTime Blade. Despite it being a non-mechanical timekeeping instrument, the avant-garde design is a major selling point.

Images courtesy of URWERK