Swiss-based URBNC3 crafts bespoke sandals that are not only customizable but also sustainable. They use 3D foot scans to ensure each pair fits perfectly with a tailored footbed that captures every curve, arch, and contour of your feet.

The concept is very convenient and easy to use. A companion mobile configurator lets you select your personal design and then scan your feet with your phone’s camera. The captured data is then used to tailor the footbed to ensure a perfect fit. Your personal shoe soles will be 3D modeled and then 3D printed prior to assembly.

For comfort, URBNC3 collaborated with foot health experts to incorporate ergonomic features into the footbed for cushion including unique lattice structures that provide individual corrections like arch support. The result is a pair of sandals uniquely your own, whether you’re wide, slim, or flat-footed, or have high arches, you can be sure you walk with comfort and in style.

URBNC3’s sandals let you pick from a slim or chunky outsole for a minimalist or edgy flair, respectively. You can also pick from a slide-in or back-strap sandal or a straight or crossed strap. The changeable straps give you the freedom to change up the style according to your mood and outfit.

“Committed to both minimizing material waste and eliminating toxic substances” URBNC3 only uses bio-based materials and components that are compostable or recyclable this way minimizing microplastic pollution. These include plant-based leather from apples for the straps and biopolymer for the footbed. Once the sandals are worn out, you can simply return them for recycling.

