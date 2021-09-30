It’s never a dull day for watch collectors when this Hong Kong-based watchmaker is around. Over the past few months, we’ve been getting consecutive remarkable releases. Before September 2021 ends, they’re throwing another awesome collaboration our way and this time it’s with a prolific street artist. This here is the UNDONE x Kevin Lyons collection and the personalization options rock!

A couple of months ago, UNDONE teamed up with legendary streetwear icon Jeff Staple for a cool timepiece tie-in with his Staple Pigeon label. For its latest foray, however, we have two distinct variants to give your wrists a splash of whimsical style courtesy of Lyons’ monster characters. We mean that literally by the way because they are actual “monsters,” so to speak.

Nevertheless, they don’t seem like the scary kind that are out to scare the living daylights out of anyone. Likewise, we find the launch timing noteworthy given the countdown for Halloween begins the day after. Show off your love for “Spooktober” with the UNDONE x Kevin Lyons collection. Instead of splurging on sweets, how about designing your next wrist candy instead?

UNDONE x Kevin Lyons Monsters Limited Edition Boxset

Among the two, we consider this as the definite choice for fans of Lyons’ work. It comes with a 41.8-mm 316L stainless steel case that houses a dial printed with a motley group of monsters. We love how amusing they all look, as the comical crew create a vibrant backdrop that contrasts the fluorescent pink second hand.

Meanwhile, the hour, minute and sub-dial hands are in black. UNDONE pairs it with a blue suede strap which adds a welcome touch of class to an otherwise crazy aesthetic. Only 300 examples will be made and each will ship with a Kevin Lyons monster mural.

UNDONE X Kevin Lyons Customizable Monsters

If you’ve ever bought a timepiece from UNDONE, you know how the brand loves to encourage creativity. With this version of their special partnership with Kevin Lyon, buyers can mix and match six monsters and phrases. This implies that you can have up to a total of 36 combinations. Unless you plan to own every possible combo, just pick your favorite and place the order.

This time, the chronograph boasts a stealthier profile thanks to the black PVD coat of the case. The subtle spooky theme continues with what they call a ghost tachymeter. Finally, the darker tone is enhanced by a black Cordura strap with a pin buckle closure in a matching color.

The UNDONE x Kevin Lyons Collection

Now that you are aware of their differences, let us talk about the shared specifications. Both run on a Japanese VK61 Mechanical-Quartz Hybrid Flyback Chronograph movement. The watches rely on a hardened domed K1 crystal lens for impact and scratch protection. Their crown and two pushers match the case, while the caseback features the UNDONE branding rendered in Kevin Lyons’ distinct art style.

Images courtesy of UNDONE