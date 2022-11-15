Ahead of Thanksgiving, we have been sharing some alcohol alternatives for your upcoming gatherings. So far, those on our list are The Gospel Project Release Single Cask Rum, Bombay Sapphire Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition gin, Gran Coramino Añejo tequila, and PATRÓN EN ALTO. Now, for something distinctly American, Uncle Nearest presents a trio of rye whiskeys for us to sample.

Uncle Nearest eyes a staggered release for the three and will start you off with the Straight Rye Whiskey. What follows is the Single Barrel Black Label which drops on November 11, 2022. Then on December 25, 2022, the Single Barrel Rye should hit liquor suppliers and select retailers as well.

The expressions headlining the triple treat are distilled in Canada. However, it follows the standard process for American rye whiskey. These have been maturing in New York for at least four years before making their way into barrels by Uncle Nearest. Handling the blending is Victoria Eady Butler.

“If we were going to add rye to our lineup, it had to be worthy of all the accolades and awards our other whiskeys receive,” notes Nearest Green’s great-great-granddaughter. “My great-great-grandfather’s legacy of excellence requires us to take our time to do things differently. I’m confident he would have been so proud of this straight rye whiskey.”

Reports reveal that these three are part of a special promotion to celebrate the holiday season. Dubbed the 12 Weeks of Christmas, each purchase includes bottle signings at the distillery as well as exclusive gift sets. Loved ones who prefer rye whiskey over other spirits are in for a great time here. The Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey is available now for $59.

Images courtesy of Uncle Nearest