Star Wars Day is finally here and we geeks have many ways to celebrate. Most of us are likely shopping for new merchandise like LEGO sets, memorabilia, and other awesome stuff. Another tradition fans follow is watching the franchise’s movies or TV series. Of course, snacks with some drinks add to the cinema experience, which is why Uncanny Brands gives us the Death Star popcorn maker.

There is no need to blow your budget on expensive toys and other collector’s items for just the sake of this annual event. There are plenty of affordable options available when you know where to look. This simple kitchen gadget is highly detailed, stylish, and a fine addition to any Star Wars treasure trove.

Some might find it gaudy, but we don’t care, and neither should you. According to Uncanny Brands, the Death Star popcorn maker uses hot air to pop the kernels and does not require oil. It’s supposedly healthier to eat popcorn this way, yet we choose to drizzle ours with melted butter and sprinkle some salt.

It takes roughly two to three minutes to complete. The official product page reads, “pops evenly and quickly, with up to a 98% popping rate. A unique channel ensures constant hot air pops as quickly as a microwave.” Cleanup is likewise a breeze as the removable parts can be washed with soap and water.

Remember that the base and shell should be wiped with a clean damp cloth only. Uncanny Brands says the top lid of the Death Star popcorn maker doubles as a serving bowl. As you can see, Star Wars Day can also mean savings if you don’t give in to the Dark Side of The Force.

Images courtesy of Uncanny Brands