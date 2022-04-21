In 2019, Ulysse Nardin gave us the Freak X – an awesome example of avant-garde watchmaking. For 2022, they are revisiting the series on an even grander scale. This time the watchmaker is going for stunning visuals with even more opulent materials. They’re calling it the Freak S and all its elements are combining into something awesome.

You can probably guess that this is their entry for the Watches & Wonders 2022 event which recently wrapped up. The expo was a huge one as all the leading names in the industry flaunted their best wares. In fact, we featured a couple already such as TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma Tourbillon and the Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Atmos Infinite.

Just like the latter, Ulysse Nardin imbues the Freak S with a space motif that looks absolutely jaw-dropping. The timepiece is presented in a 45 mm round case crafted out of ceramic and titanium in black DLC. It flaunts a 5N rose gold bezel that you can turn to adjust the time.

The exhibition caseback holds another awesome mechanical system. Among the engravings is an indication that shows you which direction to twist the Grinder winding system to prime the in-house Calibre UN-251. The self-winding movement boasts a power reserve of 72 hours.

Making our way back to watch face, you have a top hat sapphire crystal that covers the black aventurine glass dial. Ulysse Nardin calls the cosmic design Black Starry Night. Meanwhile, an indicator revolves around the edges to indicate the hour.

Two silicon balance wheels are at a 20-degree angle on a minute hand that’s in the outline of a spaceship. Finally, Ulysse Nardin Completes the Freak S with a mix-material black alligator/golden calf leather strap. It affixes to your wrist via a triple-folding black DLC titanium clasp.

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin