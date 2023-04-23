Shortly after the debut of their luxury yacht submarine aptly christened the Nautilus, U-Boat Worx follows up with an update regarding their three-person submersible. The last time the Super Sub made headlines was in late 2022 when the group shared details regarding its development. To live up to its name, tweaks made to its outline supposedly bolster performance further.

When the Dutch outfit confirmed its partnership with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands last year, it was hinted that their focus was to optimize the outer hull. It seems the preliminary stages of testing provided the team with data to finalize its hydrodynamic outline.

According to U-Boat Worx, the latest changes do not include the propulsion system, functions, and safety features. However, it allows the Super Sub to hit its target cruising speed of 10 knots efficiently. This means two passengers and the pilot can outpace most marine life underwater aboard this recreational vessel.

Company CEO Bert Houtman stated, “We’re very excited about this development. It’s something we have been working hard on, and now to have the most flow-dynamic submersible possible, we couldn’t be more pleased. We are confident that our clients will feel the same.”

So far, interested parties include resorts, cruise liners, yacht owners, and more. A distinctive feature of U-Boat Worx submersibles is the acrylic pressure hull forming a transparent bubble around the cockpit. It provides people with immersive views of their surroundings.

The Super Sub can reach a maximum depth of 1,000 feet and is outfitted with an array of safety systems. U-Boat Worx intends to conduct sea trials soon with official pricing information to follow shortly thereafter. Are you interested in ordering one?

Images courtesy of U-Boat Worx