Superyacht owners who want to fill their ship’s garage with the latest water toys should check out personal submersibles. These high-tech vessels allow you to explore the hidden wonders below the surface. We previously featured the revamped NEMO from U-Boat Worx. Now, you can bring more guests along with the NEXUS to explore the depths below.

There are two trims available: NEXUS 7 and NEXUS 8. Each can accommodate up to seven or nine passengers respectively. For those who want to have the whole squad around for your underwater adventures, the latter is the best option. Aside from the number of people that can tag along, both practically share the same capabilities.

Unlike other commercially available submersibles, U-Boat Worx offers a class-leading experience on the NEXUS. Luxury is the name of the game as the generous volume of the interior means personal space is never an issue. Full-size business-class seats are on both sides of the captain’s seat.

Modular systems make it possible to accommodate six adults, two children, and the pilot for a total of nine. The NEXUS can dive up to depths of approximately 650 feet and cruise at a speed of 3 knots. It is powered by a 62 kWh battery with eight thrusters for outstanding maneuverability. U-Boat Worx says it can remain operational for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the intuitive Manta controller includes intelligent pilot assistance for additional convenience and safety. U-Boat Worx wants to make every trip aboard the NEXUS a worry-free one. Therefore, contingency systems come as standard such as the pinger, safety buoy, drop weight release, deadman’s switch, and maximum depth protection. Finally, the acrylic bubble provides unobstructed views of your surroundings.

Images courtesy of U-Boat Worx