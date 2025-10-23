Twiny’s modular system allows it to adapt to various functional scenerios, be it for relaxation, creativity, or gathering. Designed to evolve with the user, its upholstered seats slide apart to reveal an adjustable tabletop in the middle.

At first glance, it looks like a playful seating area reminiscent of a banana boat. But it conceals a table with built-in storage in the center, allowing it to transform into an activity hub in seconds. With the table out, it can support a wide range of activities, including playing, sleeping, learning, and even dining.

Moreover, the tabletop’s adjustable frame is child-friendly. They can easily lift, adjust its height, rotate, or reposition it without an adult’s help. The Twiny sofa, designed by Nurettin Badur for Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd, helps curb the growing demand for adaptable furniture in small urban living spaces.

Its modular design makes it ideal for compact spaces. It’s space saving as the two sections can compress into one single sofa. Yet, it offers generous storage space to conceal household items, like books, toys, small throw pillows, and more. This modularity helps the space tidy and organized.

More than function, this versatile furniture also offers a sustainable seating option. Its interior is built from 100% recycled polyester fabric, while the table is from a composite of recycled wood and plastic. The materials offer both structural integrity and comfort.

A Red Dot Design Award recipient, the Twiny sofa suits any interior space with its minimalist aesthetic and colorful pastel colors. It features a soft and rounded geometry, which are important design details to consider when it comes to furniture for use in a household with children involved.

Images courtesy of Red Dot Org