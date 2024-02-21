For most types of games, a gamepad or a keyboard with a mouse is the most common input device used to play. However, if you’re into simulators, special controllers can often make them even more immersive. To truly feel like you’re in the cockpit of an aircraft, Turtle Beach presents the VelocityOne Flightdeck package.

Sadly, consoles are not supported as this HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) controller is exclusively compatible with Windows PCs. So, if you have a beastly gaming rig to run games like Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator at the highest settings, it would be a shame not to feel like you’re in a cockpit.

The VelocityOne Flightdeck is designed with personalization in mind. Given some aircraft feature different control layouts, Turtle Beach introduces the Flight Touch Display. It “combines real-time sim status indication with advanced customization with up to 39 extra button functions set to your configuration.”

You’ve probably heard about the dreaded stick drift which affects potentiometers. To ensure this does not eventually happen, the manufacturer uses hall-effect sensors wherever applicable for exceptional precision. Additionally, the throttle detents are fully adjustable via the Flight Touch Display.

An OLED HUD displays your choice of diagnostics and performance tweaks for convenience. Overall, players have access to 15 axes along with 139 programmable functions to dial in whatever your game needs to deliver top-notch gameplay.

The VelocityOne Flightdeck is “comprised of two individual USB-connected devices with a complete set of controls for precision dogfights in the air or navigating in six degrees of freedom in space.” The stick measures 6.97” x 8.50” x 9.22” and weighs 3.22 lbs., while the throttle is listed at 7.00” x 8.17” x 5.28” and tips the scales at 3.33 lbs.

