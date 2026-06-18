The IKAPE K2 Pro takes on-the-go espresso to new levels with its portable yet modern features. It offers full-size extraction tools and serious control. It runs on a rechargeable battery and offers enough customization to suit your coffee needs.

Some portable or outdoor espresso makers have limited capabilities and tools. But IKAPE—short for “I Keep A Perfect Espresso,” developed in collaboration with CERA+, offers commercial-grade tools and functions. For starters, it has a full 58mm basket compatibility. It uses a standard 58 mm bottomless basket, which works with the same tampers, dosing funnels, and distributors as a home automatic espresso machine.

Additionally, IKAPE K2 Pro offers the flexibility to match the basket to different coffee beans and grind levels, giving you more control over your extraction. It comes with a self-leveling tamper (58.35mm), a puck screen, a magnetic dosing ring, a cleaning brush, a measuring scoop, a single-needle WDT tool, and a USB-C charging cable. It also has a removable plastic cup base and its own velvet carrying pouch.

This portable espresso machine runs on a rechargeable 13,500mAh battery that can extract about eight cups of coffee when used with 50ml of cold water. It can extract over 400 cups of coffee when used with hot water. The machine features self-heating power, unlike other portable espresso makers that use hot water right away. It heats 60ml of cold water to 93 degrees in about three minutes.

Moreover, IKAPE K2 Pro offers Bluetooth connectivity for customization. It connects to the Happygo Cera app to adjust pre-soak time, the water flow and temperature, and extraction time. This offers customization according to different beans or grind levels. It is travel-ready at 820g and roughly the size of a thermos.

Images courtesy of IKAPE