Japan’s answer to the deadly heat is a “human refrigerator” designed after vending machines. Called the Do Hiemon Box, it provides rapid cooling via a regulated temperature. It maintains an interior temperature of about 15°C for instant comfort after exposure to the sweltering heat. It provides rapid cooling and relieves heat exhaustion symptoms within 10 minutes by directing chilled 5°C air toward the body’s fastest heat-shedding zones: head, shoulders, and neck.

This machine ensures a safe cooling environment that helps the body adapt to sudden temperature changes when getting back out into the heat. It offers three cooling modes and an automatic shut-off timer after 20 minutes to prevent overcooling. The system mitigates the inherent physiological risks associated with rapid cooling of the body after severe heat exposure.

Refrigeration and vending machine maker SDRS developed Do Hiemon Box for industrial supplier Trusco Nakayama. The idea is to have this cooling machine used in commercial spaces or work environments with high temperatures. It’s ideal in factories, construction sites, warehouses, city centers, or at outdoor festivals.

Hence, it comes with caster locking wheels for easy transport. It also offers a highly practical and energy-efficient solution to personal air conditioners. It runs at only 0.51Kw/hr power, which is half the electricity required by a standard industrial spot AC. Additionally, it operates at a cost of just 16 yen/hr and requires no complex installations.

Do Hiemon Box plugs into any standard 100V outlet. It stands 6.66 feet tall and 3.05 feet wide, and weighs 293kg. It features stainless steel panels and polystyrene insulation for high energy efficiency. Moreover, it’s IPX3-weather resistant. While highly effective at cooling, the constraint is that it can accommodate only one person at a time.

Images courtesy of TRUSCO TRUSCO NAKAYAMA Corporation