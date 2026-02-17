Everything you love about Panasonic’s ARC5 electric razor now comes in an even more travel-friendly design. Compact and portable, the ARC5 PALM-Sized Electric Luxury Razor delivers efficient and smooth cutting performance.

This premium five-blade shaver makes a great everyday carry addition with its cordless design and ergonomic profile. It fits in the palm of your hand offering safe shaving precision via five hypoallergenic Japanese stainless-steel blades and foils.

Panasonic’s ARC5 PALM-Sized Electric Luxury Razor features a built-in beard sensor that ensures just the right pressure for a clean and gentle cut every time, sans the razor bumps and irritation. It measures beard density and adjusts motor speed accordingly for a smoother, more efficient shave experience. This feature comes in handy especially when you’re pressed for time for manual adjustments.

Moreover, this premium shaver boasts a fast and powerful 14000 CPM linear motor that cuts even the densest hair comfortably and cleanly at 70,000 cross-cuts per minute. It runs through stubble precisely without snags or irritation, providing you a comfortable shave.

Panasonic’s ARC5 PALM-Sized Electric Luxury Razor features a unique grip for exceptional control over facial contours. Moreover, it boasts a high-end minimalist design in a sleek and sculptured profile.

This compact shaver runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery offering a 50-minute runtime on a single two-hour charge. It’s made from eco-friendly NAGORI, a mineral byproduct of water purification that has a luxe look and ceramic-like feel. Plus, it is IPX7 waterproof so you can shave in or out of the shower, even with or without foam.

Images courtesy of Panasonic