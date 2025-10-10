Massaging the spine using ordinary massage tools is risky as it can cause nerve or spinal damage. But the Spinesync full-spine massager is designed for such purpose. Its ergonomic shape conforms to the natural shape of the spine. This way, it safely slides up and down from the neck to the lower back and down to the tailbone.

It has dual-positioned impact heads differently spaced to avoid direct impact on the nerve and spine while effectively massaging nearby and distant painful or tensed muscles on both sides of the spine. The percussion heads also circumscribe the pelvis in multiple directions to massage muscle groups difficult to reach with conventional massagers. These include the gluteus maximus, piriformis muscle, groin area, and more.

Spinesync has a vibration motor that can reach a max speed of 3200 rpm, its percussion heads have a telescopic stroke of up to 14 mm, and percussion force of max 5-25 kg. More than a percussion massager, it also integrates red light, heat, and the low-frequency TENS pulse massage to provide fast relief from tensed muscles, promote blood circulation, and provide deep relaxation.

It utilizes cutting-edge graphene technology that can reach a surface temperature of up to 55°C in seconds. The heat penetrates deep into the muscles to promote blood flow, accelerate recovery, and relieve soreness from the inside out.

Meanwhile, dual-wavelength red light (660nm + 850nm) helps dilate blood vessels, improve circulation, and accelerate muscle recovery. Spinesync also uses low-frequency transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) pulses to stimulate gentle, rhythmic muscle contractions. These help release built-up tension, relieve soreness, and stimulate the release of endorphins for faster recovery.

Images courtesy of Zyntex Tech