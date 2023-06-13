Building from the success of their neck-worn personal air conditioners, TORRAS is back with the COOLiFy ZONE. This time, it straps to the waist to provide a full-body cooling experience.

This device uses a combination of fans and PCMS (phase change materials) to quickly cool your body down by as much as 18 °F. The cooling effect extends from the waist to the head to always keep you dry and comfortable, especially under the heat.

The TORRAS COOLiFy ZONE features a multi-blade design and two centrifugal fans with a 10,000 RPM motor to generate a powerful wind speed of 5.5m/s and circulate forceful air upwards. It has three adjustable wind speed settings to fit your desired cooling intensity.

Meanwhile, cutting-edge PCMS helps chill the air like an air conditioner does but is more energy efficient. It effectively absorbs heat for a long-lasting cooling sensation even at high temperatures. It also adheres well to your skin and prevents sweating.

The TORRAS COOLiFy Zone runs on a 4,000mAh battery and runs for as long as 15 hours on a single charge under the Eco setting or five hours under Max. It also recharges fast from zero to full battery in 2.5 hours using a USB-C cable. This means it works well with power banks for on-the-go charging.

This wearable air conditioner is a must-have if you’re working out or engaged in outdoor activities under the blistering heat. It is also lightweight at just 0.8 ounces and works best under clothing to effectively eliminate the discomfort caused by excessive sweating as the fabric of the garment helps contain the air from the fan. In the box, the TORRAS COOLiFy Zone comes with an adjustable belt strap, a standby power on/off button, and a touchpad to adjust the intensity.

Images courtesy of TORRAS