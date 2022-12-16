Commutes to the office or to school, or even overnight trips call for a versatile and sturdy bag to carry your things. Topo Designs’ Global Briefcase is just that. It boasts a spacious design you won’t have to worry about where to put your essentials.

This is an everyday carry designed to withstand the elements. It is made from 400D recycled nylon for abrasion-resistance and durability, has a 210D recycled nylon pack cloth liner, and a 1680D recycled ballistic nylon base. It also uses heavy-duty YKK zippers.

In terms of storage, a U-shape entry leads to the large main compartment and zipper access to a padded sleeve that fits most 15″ laptops. Moreover, Topo Designs’ Global Briefcase features two large-dimensional external pockets with a mesh slip pocket. For added storage, it also comes with PackFast Travel Bag attachment clips.

Then talk about versatility. This bag offers three ways for you to carry it. It has top and side carry handles, stowable contoured padded shoulder straps, and a removable shoulder strap. It also comes with a pass-through panel to secure the bag to the handle of rolling luggage.

Made in Vietnam, Topo Designs’ Global Briefcase offers 14L of storage space at a size of 15.5″w x 11.5″h x 4″d. It is also lightweight at merely 0.98. Bottom compression straps also help cinch up your pack to remove excess bulk and ensure comfort on your back, shoulders, and hands. This travel gear is available in different colorways including Olive, Charcoal, Black, Navy, Clay, and BoneWhite/Pond Blue.

Images courtesy of Topo Designs