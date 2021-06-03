If we ask men what their favorite thing in life is, almost all of them will probably answer cars, sports, and women. What is better than cheering for your favorite team and having a gorgeous lady beside you while your dream car is parked at your garage. Still, not everyone loves these three things; some only love to have their dream ride.

While a lot of us want to have our own sports car, many prefer a vehicle with a masculine silhouette. These types of vehicles are as attractive as those luxurious models in the market. We have listed some of them that are macho and attractive.

The 2018 Volkswagen GTI

Although you find a much more attractive car than the 2018 Volkswagen GTI, this car remains a hit. As a motorist, you should always be careful because car accidents can happen anywhere and anytime. The 2018 Volkswagen GTI comes with four doors, a hatchback, and a 220-horsepower 2-liter turbo engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The vehicle has an excellent balance between its comfort and performance, ensuring that you will enjoy every ride you make with this car. Volkswagen also installed a large screen for its infotainment system. With the spacious interior of this vehicle, it can accommodate your whole family.

The 2012 Nissan Skyline GTR

It is a four-wheel drive that only comes with two doors, but accommodates up to 4 people, and also has an inter-cooled DOHC 24-valve twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. The Nissan brand has produced tons of unique automobiles since they started building the Micra. The Japanese carmaker has created a huge range of sports cars and pickups in the market.

This model has a dual-clutch 6-speed automatic transmission. The Nissan Skyline GTR can go from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. The fuel economy of this vehicle is 16 mpg if it is only in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

There are tons of pickup trucks that you can find in the utility vehicle market, but the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is ahead of the curve. Even though it looks chunkier than the other choices, it is still lighter. The manufacturer of this massive pickup truck uses lightweight materials for its construction.

The wheelbase of this pickup is 3.9 inches longer than the older models, and its length can go up to 1.6 inches longer. The 5.3 and 6.2-liter trims also have a V-8 engine, which the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 shows to be efficient.

The 2017 BMW X6 M Sport

2017 BMW X6 M sport is a stunning crossover used for crusing over the weekends or when you have a trip with the family. It has a twin-turbo V-8 with an output of 567 horsepower, while its top speed can go up to 156 mph. It is also a well-known high-performance machine that is sold in the market.

The 2017 Lexus RC F

Lexus presents a four-passenger luxury car created for reliability and safety. Even if it has four seats, it retains a sporty profile. The top speed of this coupe is listed at 171 mph courtesy of its 467-horsepower engine. It can likewise handle a 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.3 seconds.

The manufacturer of the Lexus RC F made sure that passenger safety is a top priority. Systems are in place that protects occupants from most types of crashes. Meanwhile, they are tweaking its suspension for compatibility with 19-inch wheels. The engine is 5.0-liter V8 which means it will go fast when you want it to.

The 2010 Ford Mustang GT

If you are looking for a ride that will not drain your bank account, the 2010 Ford Mustang GT is an awesome option for anyone. It has a distinct engine noise that almost everyone loves to hear to hear and admire.

This pony car has a 4.6-liter V8 power plant that pumps out 315 horsepower. It can also reach 0-60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. Besides having a roaring engine, this car is also loved by many for its silhouette. The price of this vehicle is worth every penny you have. You won’t regret getting one over other more luxurious offerings on the market.

2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

One of the majestic cars you can have as every inch of this car says it’s ready for adventure. The manufacturer of this mid-size SUV intended it to be a capable off-roader. Meanwhile lot of people still love to have a vehicle that is designed for urban roads.

This overlanding machine comes with a 3.6-liter engine that pumps out 285 horsepower with 260 lb-ft of torque. Its powertrain is completed by a 6-speed transmission that drives all four wheels. Take note that there are some trims with 5-speed transmissions only.

2007 Hummer H3

One of the monster cars you will want to drive in the city. It calls for attention wherever you go. The 2007 Hummer H3 is one of the heavy-duty alternatives you can get in the market. You’re looking at a 3.7-liter engine and with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Likewise, because this is a heavy-duty ride, the fuel consumption of this vehicle is 14 mpg when you are just in the city and 18 mpg when using it on a highway. The 2007 Hummer H3 is also known for having a remarkable performance, exterior design, and even comfort.

It is spacious enough that you can even bring your whole family with you while you are off-roading. It’s also an excellent platform to turn into a custom camper. Its powerful capabilities ensures that you are never in a tight spot

Bottomline

All of us want to have an eye-catching car. It feels good when we have these badass machines cruising along the road. Whether we choose luxurious sports cars or those monster cars in the market, we all should be careful when driving as car accidents can happen at any time. Ultimately It feels good when we have the vehicle of our dreams that we can show off whenever we fell like it.