The Baronial Scottish Kelly Castle costs far less than some apartments in the Big Apple and even has a sprawling landscaped lawn to boot. Interestingly, the new owner gets the option to purchase an aristocratic title for a negotiated price.

The B-listed residence is located near Arbroath, in Scotland, was originally built in the 15th century. It sits on an expansive 33 acres which has its own nine-hole golf course, various walled garden, a croquet lawn, and a paddock with barn especially suitable for horses. It offers natural scenic views, given that it is situated on the banks of the river Elliot Water that flows through the royal county of Angus.

The Kelly Castle is a four-story tower that hosts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a self-contained staff flat with bedroom, living room, kitchenette/diner and shower room. It also has a two-bedroom flat with kitchen, bathroom, and private entrance for the estate manager. Its current owner, retired accountant Alun Grassick, purchased the historic castle in 2001 as his second home and made several renovations since. But he retained some of its original features too including the decorative plasterwork.

Grassick holds the title of Baron of Kelly in Angus and he is willing to hand over the title to the new owner for a separate price. Meanwhile, modern comforts in this baronial castle include a cinema, a billiards room, and a basement bar. “As castles come, Kelly Castle is certainly a special one. In immaculate condition, the present owners have worked tirelessly to create a practical family home within these turreted walls,” says David Law, head of Strutt & Parker Edinburgh, in a press statement.

He adds, “The prime country house and estates market in Scotland has always held strong appeal, particularly to overseas buyers who are drawn to our romantic landscapes, ancient buildings, and historic tales. With Kelly Castle close to airports at Dundee and Edinburgh, I expect strong levels of interest from overseas buyers looking for their own slice of Scotland.”

Images courtesy of Strutt & Parker