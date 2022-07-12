You can never go wrong with a pair of Aviator shades. They are timeless classics that speak of both elegance and adventure just like the Todd Snyder X Randolph Aviator. It pays homage to Randolph’s iconic AF325-TS 58 mm model and made more durable and stylish by longtime Randolph fan and menswear designer Todd Snyder.

This pair comes with a military olive nickel silver alloy 58 mm frame. It has a strong enamel top coat that’s twice-baked at 400 degrees for durability. Then there are the SkyTec Glass Polarized Gray lenses equipped with Vector Anti-Reflective & Blue Wave lens technology for undeniably crystal-clear vision.

Moreover, the Todd Snyder X Randolph Aviator sunglasses are a breeze to slip on and off thanks to Bayonet-style temples. They do not get in the way of your headgear, whether you’re wearing a helmet, cap, or headphones. These are Randolph staples that many people like because they are comfortable to wear and boast a clean, classic look. This temple style doesn’t curve down but shoots straight back from the lens frames to the ears. However, it has a slight wrap to ensure that the shades do not fall off when you’re moving your head.

The Todd Snyder X Randolph Aviator sunglasses come in Todd’s signature colorways and patterns. These include a 23k Gold Frame Finish / Polarized Tan Glass Lens, Military Olive Frame / Polarized Gray Glass Lens, Gunmetal Frame / Polarized AGX Glass Lens, and Matte Black Frame / Polarized AGX Glass Lens. The temples come with a Todd Snyder logo and the choices in this capsule come with customized packaging, a camo sunglasses case, and a cleaning cloth.

