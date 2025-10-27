The new Instant Pot Mini Line makes a great addition to the kitchen, especially those making do with limited counter space. The space-saving collection of appliances deliver full-sized performance. It can make meals for up to four or single meals in a counter-top friendly design.

The collection features three new appliances that come in a variety of fun and vibrant colors including Rosewater Pink, Daydream Blue, and Sea Salt White. Whether for pressure cooking, air frying, toasting, or baking, the line offers the same Instant Pot dependability and performance without the bulk.

First up in the Instant Pot Mini Line is the 4QT RIO Mini Multi-Cooker. It’s a 5-in-1 powerhouse featuring preset programs a cooker with functions including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, and rice. It has a wide base, easy steam release and makes one-pot meals that you can set and forget.

Then there’s the 4QT VORTEX Plus Mini Air Fryer, that can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. It features a ClearCook window for easy monitoring and an EvenCrisp Airflow feature. Lastly, the 4-Slice InstantHeat Mini Air Fryer Toaster Oven features the brand’s revolutionary innovation focused on speed and convenience. It eliminates the preheat required for most ovens for faster bake time, up to 60% faster.

It can air fry, bake, toast, roast, broil, make pizza, and more. Designed for versatility, the Instant Pot Mini Line can handle everything from breakfast to dinner. Whether cooking for one or for a family of four, prepping quick meals, or making the most of a small kitchen. Their compact size makes them a perfect fit for modern kitchens without compromising on performance.

Images courtesy of Instant Pot