Don’t let the svelte and sleek aesthetics of the ASRV Water Resistant Modular Backpack fool you. Behind its stealthy exterior lie functional features ideal for both work and play.

This is a purpose-driven backpack offering 16L of storage capacity in a design that sits flush against the back, eliminating the bulk and extra weight of a larger bag. 16L may not be enough storage for some, but it actually hides a lot of surprises in its slim profile. These include a padded laptop sleeve in the main compartment and an external zippered pocket at the front. There’s also a D-ring carabiner clip for additional attachment points.

Moreover, the ASRV Water Resistant Modular Backpack has MOLLE straps on its sides. It has five attachment points for additional modular expansion. The other side has a removable EDC pouch ideal for a pair of sunglasses or other gear. ASRV even threw in one MOLLE-compatible padded sunglasses case.

Meanwhile, the zippered bottom compartment is separate from the main compartment. It can store dirty clothes or shoes, and even wet items as it features drainage holes for water to pass through. It has a pair of COBRA FM Laser 25mm buckles that secure two front cinch straps for quick-release access. These buckles are ASRV lab-tested to withstand over 750 pounds of pressure.

The ASRV Water Resistant Modular Backpack protects your gear with its robust construction. It is crafted from Korean-milled 600D nylon with a 5,000mm water-resistant rating. Water simply rolls off like beads from its surface. Then, a ripstop nylon lining provides rugged, weather-ready construction. This backpack is also available in a 30L, 45L, and 55L capacity.

Images courtesy of ASRV