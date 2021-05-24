You can never run out of reasons for wanting to pile up on your collection of keychain multi-tools. After all, you just never know when you might need to use them on both small home and outdoor fixes. The TiTan Talon Tool Co. Clavis Plex Key Clip, for instance, is one of those that you don’t want to miss out on simply because of its useful features.

This is more than just a key clip as it holds other useful tools for outdoor adventures, backyard BBQ, and more. It has a built-in bottle opener that also doubles as a cap lifter. Then there’s the 1/4″ hex bit driver storage for prying screws loose. It can also hold most standard 1″ hex shank bits. The bits stay secure regardless of your movements so you don’t have to worry about them skittering across the floor.

When it comes to your keys, the TiTan Talon Tool Co. Clavis Plex is an efficient key organizer as it comes with three metal loops and O-rings to hold your keys. The links keep keys deep into the pocket like a large carabiner and prevent them from being dislodged. Yet they allow keys to pivot, move easily with your body, and quickly detach when needed.

Best of all, the TiTan Talon Tool Co. Clavis Plex features an ergonomic design and build. It is lightweight at just 16 grams because it is made with Grade 5 6Al-4V titanium complemented with a stonewashed finish. Titanium is stronger than steel and not to mention it is rust-proof, non-magnetic, and hypoallergenic.

Images courtesy of TiTan Talon Tool Co.