As mobile display technology continues to improve, manufacturers will soon shove bigger screens into their new devices. This allows them to shrink or completely remove bezels and come up with slimmer form factors. Meanwhile, TinyCircuits uses advancements for something more whimsical. These are the TinyTV 2 and the TinyTV Mini.

These may appear as nothing but decorative ornaments for your desk but are fully functional. The manufacturer specializes in open-source electronics and toys at a diminutive scale. What they offer over the original model are several upgrades. No more squinting as the display resolution is noticeably higher this time around.

The TinyTV2 and TinyTV Mini are available in two versions. There’s the classic black case with gray trim, classic all-black, and clear. The first two are the more traditional looking of the bunch, while the latter provides a glimpse of the components within.

TinyCircuits makes it even more interactive with the addition of “rotary knobs, buttons, remote control support, USB-C, and more.” For the slightly bigger variant, it measures 1.9″ x 1.4″ x 1.0″ and packs a 1” IPS TFT display at 216 x 135 pixels. Its 150 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers approximately two hours of video playback. A 0.6″ x 0.4″ front-firing speaker outputs audio

Next up is the smaller of the two at 1.0″ x 0.94″ x 0.86″ with a 0.6” color OLED panel at 64 x 64 pixels. Powering it is a 50 mAh battery enough for an hour of video playback. Due to its physical footprint, the speaker is integrated internally. Both the TinyTV2 and TinyTV Mini use a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor and ship with 8 GB of internal storage space.

