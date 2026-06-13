This month is huge for football fans around the globe. As we all know, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway. With three countries simultaneously hosting the sporting event, it’s a historical first. To commemorate the hype, the world’s biggest brands are dropping cool limited-edition merchandise. Timex is partnering with a beloved comic strip franchise to bring us the Marlin Automatic Soccer.

What better way to show your love for the sport than a classy timepiece? Reference: TW2Y53800 is a retro-styled accessory that’s easy to pair with any outfit. If you’re one of the lucky few who have tickets to view the matches live, slap this sucker on your wrist and have a blast. Of course, the iconic beagle is there to join in on the fun.

We like how the Marlin Automatic Soccer keeps things simple yet stylish. It arrives in a 40 mm x 50.7 mm x 13.5 mm stainless steel case. Nothing too fancy here, but the polished surfaces appear elegant and dazzle under the light. Up next is a whimsical take on Snoopy against a silver-tone dial that sits below an acrylic crystal cover.

He is depicted mid-kick intentionally as well. The watchmaker also injects a bit of fun courtesy of a unique timekeeping element. In the spirit of the “Beautiful Game,” we have a soccer ball printed on a transparent disc. It functions as a second-keeping hand, alongside the watch’s regular hour and minute hands.

Lume is applied to the spines for low-light legibility. Making good use of the exhibition case’s real estate, you’re looking at printed graphics of the co-branding and the Peanuts gang on the see-through window. Last, but not least, the Marlin Automatic Soccer runs on Miyota self-winding movement.

Images courtesy of Timex/Peanuts