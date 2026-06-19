The G10 EDC knife from TIKZER merges minimalist design and functional utility in a compact, robust form inspired by nature: the ginkgo leaf’s gentle veins and an eagle’s claw. The result is a keychain knife with a deceptive look. While it may be tiny, it packs a mean blade that effortlessly slices open canned drinks and easily cuts cords.

This is an everyday carry knife built to withstand daily use, be it indoors or outdoors. It offers versatile utility in a tiny footprint, about the same size as AirPods. It’s also lighter than an AA battery at merely 18.43oz, making it barely noticeable. It slips neatly into your pocket, barely felt until you need it. Its unique design also makes it worthy as a pendant.

The G10 mini knife features a sharp, aesthetically pleasing Damascus steel blade that offers fidget-friendly deployment from its hollow titanium frame. The blade swivels out, like a talon ready to pounce, via a deliberate up-and-down motion of the button slider. Slide the button up along the hollowed part of the frame at the front, and the blade comes out. Then slide the button down to hide the blade within its frame.

Each opening and closing delivers a satisfying crisp “click” that locks the blade in place. It feels very tactile and intentional. The dual sliding lock mechanism makes it easy to adjust the blade length according to different tasks, whether for delicate work or demanding cuts.

The G10 mini knife can slice fruits, trim pencils, open packages, pierce cans with its sharp tip, and more. Its ginkgo leaf form and raised sliding switch offer ergonomic grip support that naturally guides your fingers for better force control and precision.

Images courtesy of TIKZER