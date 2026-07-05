CJRB brings a touch of magic to two of its well-loved Pyrite-Light pocketknife series by equipping the scales with thermochromic pigment. This is the same color-changing technology made by Matsui Shikiso Chemical of Japan. It became famous back in the early ’90s when Seattle’s Generra Sportswear Company marketed it in the U.S. as Generra Hypercolor or Generra Hypergrafix. The pigment changes between two colors when the folders are cold or warm, which is evident in CJRB’s new Pyrite-Light Thermochromic FRN folders.

A pair of these flippers with shade-shifting handles is available in CJRB’s vast Pyrite-Light collection. These are the J1945-DLG, which goes from dark green to light green, and the J1945-BRD, from brown to red. It fades color in the heat and regains its darker shade in the cold. This color-changing quality brings a fun twist to a utilitarian tool.

On the business side, the Pyrite-Light Thermochromic FRN folders feature a 3.34-inch-long wharncliffe blade crafted from AR-RPM9 blade steel. It offers great corrosion resistance, toughness, and excellent edge retention. The stone-washed blade comes with a textured spine for maximum control and a flat grind. It deploys via an ambidextrous thumb stud on smooth ceramic ball bearings and stays firmly in place with a button lock.

Meanwhile, the fiberglass-reinforced nylon (FRN) handle also features a textured pattern to assist with grip. These folders pack slim and light, weighing 2.47 oz and measuring just 4.25” long when closed (7.60” overall length). The blade itself is just 0.10″ thick. These folders come with a reversible deep-carry pocket clip for added portability.

Images courtesy of CJRB