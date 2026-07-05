Omnipure, by designer Kyuhong Kim, is an active air care solution that takes a mobile approach to home air purifiers. This device doesn’t just sit in a corner, waiting for polluted air or smoke to get near its perimeter. Instead, it proactively approaches the source before it has a chance to disperse.

This conceptual machine tracks and purifies pollutants before they spread, effectively managing the microclimates of an entire home. What it does is learn the user’s routines and map the home, like a robot vacuum cleaner. It then anticipates where air care is most vital.

Moreover, Omnipure takes a more hospitable approach so users don’t feel threatened or warned when the robot rushes over with a red light. It’s designed to feel more approachable, rather than intrusive or clinical. It features a friendly, natural posture, with a protruding belly and upward-looking face that create an endearing presence. It also displays intuitive colors and facial expressions to reflect the current cleaning and air status.

This machine moves on two main wheels that rotate in opposite directions and two sub-wheels, allowing it to navigate narrow corridors effortlessly. It targets three primary pollutant entry paths, including the foyer, where it welcomes users with purified air upon their arrival. It greets them with a soft blue or green glow that displays, “Welcome Back! Take a clean breath.”

Moreover, Omnipure actively tracks pollutants from cooking, exercising, or cleaning. It also displays polite, context-based interactions such as “Smells Good! That led me here!” while purifying VOCs and odors near the kitchen. It monitors indoor oxygen levels alongside real-time outdoor air quality and actively suggests the optimal time to open a window. Once open, it purifies incoming air to ensure only fresh, clean oxygen circulates.

Images courtesy of Kyuhong Kim