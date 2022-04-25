We have been singing praises for aftermarket customizations. However, let’s not forget the skills and dedication shown by folks in the restoration scene. To illustrate, we have Thornley Kelham and its modernization of a 1950s-era Jaguar XK. The group specializes in the maintenance of rare vehicles and classic cars. Moreover, It’s also dabbling with exclusive builds under the brand’s European Programme.

Unless owners know how to properly care for their vintage rides, most end up in appalling conditions. On the other hand, auctions can also inflate the resale prices which can be prohibitive for enthusiasts who are on a budget. However, if you’re fine with a continuation model, the group Thornley Kelham has plenty.

So far, it already has several projects under its belt such as the Porsche 911, Porsche 356, and a Lancia Aurelia B20GT. The Jaguar XK is the latest addition to its expanding European Programme catalog and it is stunning. Penning the contemporary take on the British icon is Paul Howse.

Yes, it’s the same guy behind the McLaren 720S and P1. For the European Programme, he notes that it was a challenge not to overstep boundaries when it comes to legendary machines like the Jaguar XK. “One has to be very respectful for what was originally designed in a very different time using very different tools,” says Howse.

About 5,000 man-hours go into each project which features bespoke bodywork. This Jaguar XK European Programme touts a tuned 3.8-liter engine with a five-speed manual transmission. Output is rated at 340 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Thornley Kelham is now accepting limited orders for this continuation car.

Images courtesy of Thornley Kelham