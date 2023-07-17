Sustainable bag manufacturer Troubadour and shirtmakers Thomas Pink team up for a series of sophisticated bags designed for urban commuters. The Thomas Pink x Troubadour Bag Collection features smart functionality and fine details with a Thomas Pink accent. The bags are made only from the highest quality materials and with acute attention to detail and innovative construction, without compromising on style.

This collaboration extends to four signature pieces from Troubadour’s collection including the special-edition Apex Backpack, Embark Duffle, the briefcase, and the tech case. They are lightweight and durable and crafted from waterproof fabric sourced from recycled plastics (about 44 plastic bottles are transformed into one bag).

The streamlined Thomas Pink x Troubadour Apex Backpack is the ultimate work-to-weekend buddy with its lightweight, waterproof, and versatile design. It features several storage compartments as well as the Thomas Pink shirt pouch to store your travel essentials. It contains two water bottle pockets, padded shoulder straps for comfort, and zipped internal and external pockets.

Meanwhile, the Thomas Pink x Troubadour Embark Compact Duffle offers multiple pockets for easy and neat organization including a separate shoe compartment. It also comes with the Thomas Pink shirt pouch and a detachable, non-slip strap. It offers 30L of storage, in a lightweight and waterproof fabric designed to fit in lockers.

Then the Thomas Pink x Troubadour Pathfinder Slim Briefcase is slim yet spacious for all your work needs with a capacity of 10L. It has a padded pocket for a 16-inch laptop and several internal pockets. It has a detachable shoulder strap and trolley sleeve for jet-setting. Lastly, the Thomas Pink x Troubadour Caboodle Tech Case has a 3L capacity to store your tech gear or toiletry/accessory. It also doubles as a contemporary day trip crossbody bag.

Images courtesy of Troubadour Goods