The new Dimplex Crossray eXtreme may be compact, ideal for small backyard BBQ gatherings, but it boasts generous cooking capacity. It can roast a couple of rotisserie chickens and large cuts of meat. This way, you can prepare a whole meal. You can cook proteins and sides in one compact yet efficient grill.

It’s a serious outdoor grill in a portable footprint of 24.13″ wide and with 2772 cm² of cooking area. It features a high-clearance hood with a warming rack that fits whole rotisserie chickens. It can also accommodate more dishes with its dual-rack design. When it’s time to get down to business, this BBQ grill delivers that perfect sear with a juicy interior.

Crossray eXtreme features two 1100W carbon-fiber infrared elements that heat instantly and penetrate food directly instead of heating the air around it. It holds a temperature from 140°C for low and up to 300°C+ for high-heat grilling. Because heat spreads evenly inside the grill, food is cooked faster and more evenly, with better moisture retention and a proper sear.

It delivers none of the flare-ups that usually happen in gas or charcoal grills. Moreover, this outdoor grill offers a plug-and-play and user-friendly design. Just set your target temperature on the programmable digital panel and insert the included meat probe to monitor internal temperature. Then let the grill do the rest.

Crossray eXtreme is compatible with hotplate, rotisserie, and roasting rack accessories and is built with alloy steel in a polished black finish with silver accents. It doesn’t produce flames, which means it produces less smoke, making it ideal for smaller gardens, balconies, or patios.

Images courtesy of Dimplex