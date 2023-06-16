This Bel-Air Mansion located on St. Pierre Road simply called The Willows, is on the market for a whopping $46 million. It sits on just under an acre of land but boasts an expansive 15,000-square-foot of space for the primary house and 1,800-square-foot for the guest house.

This manse is protected by a double-gated drive and has a regal motor court. It hosts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across the main house and the extra house. There’s a lot to marvel at when you enter the main house including the 20-foot-high ceiling and the custom-built curved plaster staircase in the foyer. Even the primary bedroom has 14-foot-high ceilings and doors that open onto a private terrace.

Then there’s the stone and marble flooring, fireplaces made from marble, solid wood paneling, custom interior molding, and panel doors. Outside of the structural details, The Willows hosts a formal dining room and kitchen with a full-service butler’s bar, La Cornue stove, Sub-Zero appliances, and a couple of large wine coolers.

Meanwhile, the guest house has a movie theater, a kitchenette, a bathroom, and a 600-square-foot attic balcony. Other luxurious amenities include a Savant Smart Home system, VRF multi-zone, state-of-the-art audio, automated shades, a high-efficiency HVAC system, an elevator, and a fire suppression sprinkler system. There’s also a gated dog run, an eight-car back motor court, full staff quarters with a separate entrance, a five-car motor court, and a two-car vaulted garage with chargers for electric vehicles.

Outside, is a 65-foot swimming pool inspired by those in the Hamptons that is also accessible via an underground tunnel that connects to the main house. Then spread out around The Willows are 80-year-old olive trees, towering oaks, and landscaped gardens.

Images courtesy of The Agency