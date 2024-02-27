Wind River Tiny Homes designs and builds luxury park model tiny homes to fit the client’s life and build to last a lifetime. One of their models, called The Tellico, is larger and more spacious than tiny homes at 45 feet.

It’s a family home that can sleep four and designed with an open concept living and kitchen area. It measures 45 feet long in total with the 10 feet integrated porch on the entry side while interior space measures nearly 400 square feet. It’s not designed to be towed around given it has a width of 12 feet.

The living room occupies the most space inside The Tellico and it has a sofa and a coffee table. An AC unit is installed atop the door and there’s also a ceiling fan to keep the home comfortable during the summer days. Meanwhile, the kitchen has a fridge/freezer, a sink, an electric cooktop, built-in dishwasher, space for a microwave, and an oven with a hood vent. There are plenty of custom cabinetry for storage as well as a coffee nook and a dedicated washer and dryer.

This home may very well be considered an apartment given its interior finishes and appliances. The bathroom even has a shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink. There are two bedrooms with the main room offering spacious headroom from where it’s located downstairs near the bathroom.

Aside from the AC unit, The Tellico also has a heat pump, a 100 amp RV hookup for electrical service to home, and a 20 galloon electric water heater.

Images courtesy of Wind River Tiny Homes