Summer is practically just around the corner and many people are eager for a tropical getaway. There are plenty of awesome spots reachable by land, but some of the more exclusive experiences are locked behind air travel and premium rates. Hawaii is one of the more popular destinations for tourists and The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua caters to guests who demand top-notch services and amenities.

In 2023, wildfires ravaged the island. The damages caused were estimated to be around $5.5 billion with some lives sadly lost. Fortunately, the upscale resort was spared from the devastating natural disaster. Operations should be in full swing as the season brings huge crowds ready to relax, have fun, and make memories.

Given the stellar reputation of the luxury hotel chain, whoever books their stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will find everything the establishment offers is world-class. Firstly, the location itself surrounds you with nature which already sets the tone for everything else that follows.

In fact, the slogan reads, “a Maui resort so magical it has the power to change you.” For instance, where it stands affords majestic views of Honokahua Bay. A recently completed revamp of the accommodations helps guests ease into what the island and local culture bring to the table.

Should you fancy an excursion away from the creature comforts of their residences, guest rooms, and suites, there are several attractions to go visit. To help plan accordingly, here are some fascinating events slated for the coming months. The Kapalua Wine and Food Festival celebrates its 43rd anniversary in June.

Golf enthusiasts may want to reserve their stay ahead of The Sentry — a major PGA tournament slated for January 2025. Shortly after, it’s time for the Maui Songwriters Festival. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua may not appeal to everyone, but there are certainly some of you who now know where to go this summer.

