Are you saving up for a fancy tropical vacation in the future? With the sheer number of available destinations, picking one out can be very difficult. On the other hand, if you’re open to suggestions, we might have something for you. The Residences stands on a rocky outcrop in the Seychelles and offers impressive views and luxe accommodations.

The holiday homes were commissioned by high-class travel provider Six Senses. London-based Studio RHE started the conceptual stages in 2005 and completed construction in 2017. The project costs more than $240 million to sum it all up. Given the location, the logistics might have been a nightmare for the contractors.

There are a total of four detached structures that make up The Residences. The buildings hold three to five bedrooms with areas that range from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet. Unlike other similar projects we featured before, the architects designed these to stand out.

The geometric structures are immediately noticeable against the chaotic granite landscape of Félicité Island. Those staying in The Residences also get to take in the majestic views of the Indian Ocean. There are terraces where you can just sit back and relax. It’s a long way down to the waters below, but if freshwater swimming is fine with you, a pool is likewise available.

With strong winds blowing across the site, the dwellings rely on a “Venturi” effect system to direct cool air into the interior. The living area one level below also benefits from natural light courtesy of the transparent bottom of the pool. Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling glass windows and walls mean The Residences remains well-lit until late in the evening.

Images courtesy of Six Senses