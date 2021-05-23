This is not OXO’s first foray into grilling tools. The company already has its collection of basting brushes and skewer sets. But the OXO Outdoor is the first cooking collection geared, as its name entails, for the outdoors.

We are talking serious outdoor activities here like camping, trekking, backpacking, and more. The collection is not just for backyard BBQ as it’s specially curated with REI, a company that specializes in camping equipment and travel gear. The set caters to the needs of campers, RVers, those who love to go tailgating, and more.

The OXO Outdoor Cooking Collection gives you ten tools that make grilling, cooking, and cleaning a breeze. You get the first seven releases first and with the cooking, you get the high-heat resistant 2-piece flexible silicone utensil set, a can+bottle opener, a grill turner and tongs set, two squeeze bottles, and a steady surface cutting board that comes with a built-in drip catcher. Then you also have the nonslip pots and pans scraper and a cast iron and grill brush that’s safe to use on nonstick surfaces.

The others are arriving soon including the OXO Outdoor Campgrounds French Press that boasts a shatterproof carafe. It is also sustainable as it’s made using 50% certified recycled materials. Then there’s the 8-inch Chef’s Knife that comes with a protective sheath and the Griddle Turner.

The OXO Outdoor Cooking Collection is rugged, reliable, and guaranteed to elevate your campsite cooking experience. They are guaranteed durable so they can withstand the extreme outdoors and compact so you can carry them with ease.

Images courtesy of OXO